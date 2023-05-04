Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of 5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.75 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.44-$6.65 EPS.

Ferrari Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $290.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.03. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $290.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ferrari by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

