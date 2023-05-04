Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,989,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,522% from the previous session’s volume of 122,669 shares.The stock last traded at $36.73 and had previously closed at $37.42.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $573.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 180.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.