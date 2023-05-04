Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,150,046 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.46% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $188,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after acquiring an additional 395,342 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,569,000 after purchasing an additional 695,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,603,000 after purchasing an additional 246,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,416,000 after purchasing an additional 147,367 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,294,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,099,000 after purchasing an additional 138,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $52.88. 715,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,221,321. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.