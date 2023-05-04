First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FCXXF. National Bank Financial raised First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $11.39 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.