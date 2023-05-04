First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FCNCO)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of FCNCO traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.06. 46,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,202. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

