First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FLIC. TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $221.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. First of Long Island has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.13.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 73,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the third quarter valued at $875,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 37,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.