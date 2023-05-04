First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.62

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.62 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 137205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $956.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

