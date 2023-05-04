First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.64

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 684460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $135,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,281 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,682,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,332,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,766,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

