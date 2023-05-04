First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.64

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 684460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
