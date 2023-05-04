Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-1.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $906-909 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.61 million. Five9 also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.38-0.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.31. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $37,206.94. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 147,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $37,206.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 147,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,663.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,180. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Five9 by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,496.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

