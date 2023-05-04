Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-$1.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $906.00 million-$909.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.54 million. Five9 also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.73-1.77 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.68.

Five9 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.50. 2,399,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.31. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $120.39.

Insider Activity at Five9

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $94,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock worth $2,409,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Five9 by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1,496.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

