Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Down 10.1%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) shares fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.47 and last traded at $32.56. 594,142 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 573,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $990.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 124,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 77,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

