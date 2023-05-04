FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $207.34, but opened at $223.15. FLEETCOR Technologies shares last traded at $223.61, with a volume of 32,800 shares.
The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on FLT. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.57.
Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 7.9 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.