Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61-4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

NYSE FND traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $97.32. 1,627,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.46. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

