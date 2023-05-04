Flow Price Reaches $0.89 (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Flow has a market cap of $921.26 million and $33.49 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flow has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,431,852,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

