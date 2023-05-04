Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Update

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. 1,612,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,882. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.