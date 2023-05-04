Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.78.

NYSE FLS traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 294,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Flowserve by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

