Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

