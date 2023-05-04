Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $325,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 27,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $789,987.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,267 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $325,728.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,621. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Flywire Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. Flywire has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.