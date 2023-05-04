Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
Insider Transactions at Flywire
In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $325,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 27,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $789,987.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,267 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $325,728.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,621. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Flywire
Flywire Price Performance
Shares of Flywire stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. Flywire has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $30.65.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.