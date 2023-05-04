FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.34-$7.94 EPS.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.38.

FMC stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.52. 264,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,717. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $34,118,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

