Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 12,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,741 shares of company stock valued at $42,392,589 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

FTNT opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.