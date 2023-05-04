Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.425-$5.485 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion. Fortinet also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.33-$0.35 EPS.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,926,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,521. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.72.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 714,741 shares of company stock valued at $42,392,589. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

