Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.425-$5.485 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion. Fortinet also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.33-$0.35 EPS.
Fortinet Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,926,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,521. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 714,741 shares of company stock valued at $42,392,589. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
