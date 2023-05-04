Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Raymond James

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTS. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.82.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$60.66. 421,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$65.26.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 12.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9262174 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

