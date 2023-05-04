Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Gap Down to $106.70

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.70, but opened at $100.91. Forward Air shares last traded at $96.22, with a volume of 40,086 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 192.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.