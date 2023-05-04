FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Cut to $37.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

FOXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FOXA opened at $32.70 on Thursday. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of FOX by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 235.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 195,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.