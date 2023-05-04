Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 1,435 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MAN stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.