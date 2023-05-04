Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $334,000 in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 35.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DQ opened at $42.77 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $77.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

