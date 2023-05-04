Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $367,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,788 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 815,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

Trex Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TREX opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

