Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $387,000 in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $83.07 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $104.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

