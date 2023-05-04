Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $401,000 in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,572 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 778.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $107.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.89. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $130.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

