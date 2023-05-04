Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,061 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBI. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

