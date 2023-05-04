Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Invesco Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 17.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

