Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 21,573 EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.83 and a beta of 0.47. EngageSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

In related news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $16,596,210.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,271,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,039,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock worth $23,422,353. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EngageSmart Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

