Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 25,300 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vertiv by 216.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 40.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

