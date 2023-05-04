Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 3,743 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,838,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,765,000 after acquiring an additional 382,527 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after buying an additional 330,303 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 366,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 318,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 298,297 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

