Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 158,306 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ Stock Down 0.2 %

LKQ stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $28,342,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,161,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,688,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,121,057 shares of company stock worth $178,208,971 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

