Francis Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 34,825 Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 0.9% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSI. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,196. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

