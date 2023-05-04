Francis Financial Inc. Invests $218,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Francis Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.50. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.