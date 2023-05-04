Francis Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Francis Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.4% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after buying an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,855,000 after buying an additional 600,749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.99. 20,655,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,214,391. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.81 and its 200 day moving average is $180.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

