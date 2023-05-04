Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FNV traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.15. 180,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,905. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.81.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

A number of research firms recently commented on FNV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,378,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,384,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 409,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,297 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

