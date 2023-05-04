Freedom Day Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $513.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

