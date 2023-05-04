Freedom Day Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $447.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,471. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $478.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

