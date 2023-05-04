Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after acquiring an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $300,998,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.14. 2,464,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

