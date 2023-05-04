Freedom Day Solutions LLC Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.27. 336,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,567. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.59. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

