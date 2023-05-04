Freedom Day Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after acquiring an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,595,000 after acquiring an additional 258,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,570,000 after acquiring an additional 498,351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,662,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,834,000 after acquiring an additional 271,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.0 %

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.62. 496,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,047. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

