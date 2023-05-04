Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 3,170 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hologic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Hologic by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

