Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 379 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.80.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $4.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $426.82. 1,831,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,588. The company has a market capitalization of $405.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.00 and a 12-month high of $434.20.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.