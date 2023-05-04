Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 738 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,214. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

