Freedom Day Solutions LLC Trims Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,910 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC owned 0.15% of CTO Realty Growth worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 161.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 463,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 285,743 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 156.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,684. The company has a market capitalization of $373.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -447.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,192.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 93,622 shares of company stock worth $1,525,256. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.