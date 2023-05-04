Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,711 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,461 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $32,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 408.2% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 124,661 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

