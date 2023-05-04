Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 9th

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend by an average of 62.4% annually over the last three years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.0 %

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock worth $112,788. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

